Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Resumes in hand, those looking for a job with the U.S. Postal Service attended a special job fair.

The post office hosted the fair today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Central Library in Lake Charles. It is looking for rural carrier associates to serve the local community.

To assist potential applicants, postal personnel were available onsite to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions.

“The difference between the jobs is the arcs. They normally work on Sundays and holidays, delivering packages, and the rural carrier associates normally fill in on an off day for a carrier that is a regular carrier and they have off days or vacation and things like that,” postmaster Vivian Johnson said.”

Starting salary is $19.94 an hour.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can still apply on the USPS website.

