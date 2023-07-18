50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles USPS hosts job fair

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Resumes in hand, those looking for a job with the U.S. Postal Service attended a special job fair.

The post office hosted the fair today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Central Library in Lake Charles. It is looking for rural carrier associates to serve the local community.

To assist potential applicants, postal personnel were available onsite to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions.

“The difference between the jobs is the arcs. They normally work on Sundays and holidays, delivering packages, and the rural carrier associates normally fill in on an off day for a carrier that is a regular carrier and they have off days or vacation and things like that,” postmaster Vivian Johnson said.”

Starting salary is $19.94 an hour.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can still apply on the USPS website.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Law enforcement officers recognized by MADD for efforts to curb drunk driving
Two Powerball winners hit big in Baton Rouge
Juveniles report extreme heat without air conditioning at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Youth at Angola held in extreme heat, solitary confinement, court filings say
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man