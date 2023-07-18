“God knows I don’t want this to happen to anyone else”: Family of Lake Charles attack victim says she’s fighting for her life

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An elderly Lake Charles woman is fighting for her life after an attack on July 5.

Lake Charles Police said a man sexually assaulted and beat the woman, who lives at a public housing complex on Caroline St., with a claw hammer.

“You have someone’s mother, someone’s grandmothers hanging on for her life,” Scott Daley said.

Sherry Vincent is in a Lafayette hospital surrounded by her family after an unspeakable crime leaves her severely injured. In an interview with 7News, Scott Daley, Vincent’s son-in-law, explains what she went endured that night.

“in her words, she was watching tv, with her back to the back door, and she heard someone beating on the door,” Daley said.

Vincent’s family said she’s lived in the neighborhood for about 12 years without a problem until now. The man kicked in her back door, but her family said he didn’t steal a thing, except for the hammer.

“She was pleading for her life,” Daley said. “Pleading for her life. His words exactly, ‘no, I can’t leave, because you will tell people who I am’.”

Residents, the community and even Daley and his family questioned why 7News hadn’t reported on the attack sooner. After we were alerted of the attack last week, we reached out to LCPD for more information, and that same day, a press release was issued.

Monday, we were told they do not make it immediately public when there is a crime sexual in nature to protect the privacy and integrity of the victim. Police also said the suspect didn’t appear to be a serial rapist – playing a factor in the department’s decision.

“iI this would have happened in my neighborhood, i would have wanted to know about it ASAP,” Daley said.

Sherry’s family is asking what could have prevented this attack from happening, and how will it be prevented it from happening again.

“God knows iI don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Daley said. “Whatever can be done, needs to be done.”

Police said there suspect is a black, skinny man with an unknown identity.

