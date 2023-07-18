First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry conditions return, little to no rain for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our afternoon rain chances have mostly disappeared with upper level high pressure moving back over the area. Tuesday’s temperatures will be quickly returning to the hot and humid cycle, with lows starting in the 80′s for many and highs in the mid to upper 90′s. High humidity and plenty of sunshine have the heat advisories continuing for all parishes as heat indices will be in the triple digits, with some areas above 110°. Use caution if you are spending any amount of time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear lighter-colored clothing.

Rain chances will be less than 10%, with only a few clouds for shade this afternoon.

Afternoon heat indices will be pushing 110° for some areas. (KPLC)

The rest of the week looks to stay in a similar cycle to Tuesday as any significant storm track stays well north of Louisiana, but by the weekend the upper-level high should back off some allowing afternoon showers back into the forecast. Some models are expecting significantly better rain chances past the weekend, but uncertainty is still too high for now.

Hot and dry weather is likely to remain in place for the rest of the week. (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week, although we continue to monitor the progress of Subtropical Storm Don. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the weekend.

More Saharan dust will be making it's way into our region by the weekend. (KPLC)

