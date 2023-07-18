FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dog days of summer have returned with no chance of rain for at least a few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, upper level high pressure has moved back over Southwest Louisiana and this is why we will not see any rain for the next few days.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With the upper level high in place temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Continue to use caution if you are outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored clothing. And again rain is not expected through at least Friday.

By the end of the upcoming weekend the high will once again move farther away and this will allow a few mainly afternoon showers to form. The forecast will only show a 20% chance of rain daily from Sunday into next week. And it will still be warm too with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees. There are some indications that we may see a better chance of rain Sunday and beyond, but the uncertainty is too high right now to raise the rain chance above 20%.

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the weekend.

