Economic analysist says LC Rebound proposal could enhance quality of life and bring forth economic growth

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced today a tax consolidation proposal that could potentially better the quality of life in the community.

The proposal is called LC Rebound. It’s an effort to fortify, build back and enhance the city.

LC Rebound would restructure the current sales tax in the city. This proposal will NOT increase the current sales tax that citizens pay.

If passed the proposal will ignite dozens of projects in the city from infrastructure, parks, education, and more. The projects range from big to small like beautification initiatives to improving roads and drainage.

In the long-term LC Rebound focuses on improving the quality of life for residents, increasing tourism, and higher employment. In the short-term, the main focus is to increase economic activities.

Economic analyst Daniel Groft said the proposal will have a significant financial impact on the city by improving the quality of life.

“The quality of life can be very important to economic development, right?” Groft said. “You want to retain employees, you want to live here and you don’t want people moving to other areas to keep your economy growing into the long term and forming new businesses, creating new jobs, and creating new incomes that will lead to new tax revenues throughout the whole area and it just ripples throughout the whole economy.”

Through his research, he told 7News LC Rebound investments will support over 1,500 jobs over the next ten years. The economic growth will result in more funds for schools and roads, lower interest rates for borrowing, and high property values.

The proposal will be voted on in the November 18 election.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.