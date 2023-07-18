50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy Police searching for missing man

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Police Department is searching for a missing man with possible early stages of dementia.

George Green, 60, of DeQuincy was last seen in the area of Seymour Pullam Road on Sunday, July 16, Dequincy police said. He is 5′5″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say his family is very worried about him and believe he may have gotten confused and walked off his property.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts can call DeQuincy Police at 337-786-4000.

