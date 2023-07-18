SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Houston River Fire responded to a house fire in the north Sulphur area this morning, July 18.

Viewer video of the fire shows the blaze consuming a home in the Koonce Rd. area.

The fire has since been extinguished.

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. KPLC has reached out to authorities for more information.

Firefighters respond to Sulphur house fire (KPLC)

