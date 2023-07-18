7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: Rosepine running back & linebacker Landyn Lawrence

Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - Rosepine’s Landyn Lawrence is a versatile player who plays both sides of the ball making his mark as a middle linebacker and running back. Lawrence missed the first four games of the 2022 season due to an injury, but in 2023 he is ready to make an impact.

“I just want to do the best I can each game I’m going to take it one game at a time and see what I can do from there,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown last season, and added 47 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Rosepine Head Coach Troy Gardner believes Lawrence is ready to be a critical part of the team’s success.

“I expect him to be our guy one of our guys we’re going to ask him to do a lot was going to ask him to run the ball we’re going to ask him to make a lot of tackles our defense is kind of geared for those two inside backers to make a lot of tackles so hopefully he can lead us in tackles and maybe lead us in rushing yards so we’re asking him to be our guy,” Gardner said.

“He has a nose for the football, he may not have made every play but he was close he was usually going in the right direction and he definitely you know getting him back for the last nine games of the season just made our defense better for sure,” Gardner said.

In 2023 Lawrence and Rosepine will look to build on their 2022 season when they finished with a 10-3 record and a state quarterfinals appearance.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.