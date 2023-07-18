7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: LCCP running back Dylen Rubin

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There have only been three running backs in the history of Lake Charles College Prep football that have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a single season, and Senior Dylen Rubin is one of them.

Rubin comes into this season as a focal point in the Trailblazers’ offense, and he made it absolutely clear that he wants to double the overall production that he had this past season.

“I’m expecting myself to have an even better season than last year, like trying to go 2,000 yards this year,” said Rubin. “This year I also want to focus on my ability to lead, being a big leader for my team is super important to me, and I feel like this team is really starting to come together, we have an even bigger hunger coming into this season, especially in our district is where we have big goals this season.”

Head coach of LCCP Erick Franklin has been coaching in the lake area for a long time, and he expressed just how special it is to have a back of Rubin’s caliber alongside an offensive line that returns basically every starter.

“I think our offensive with Dylen Rubin back carrying the ball just for 1000 yards last season is huge, he was only the third player to rush for 1000 yards in the history of this program, so of course, to have him back is a huge plus,” said Coach Franklin. “I think the biggest part of the offense to is the offensive line being back last year, we started three freshmen, a sophomore, and a junior last year, so I think they’ll be very dominant this year.”

LCCP is set to put on pads this August as Rubin will begin to ramp up for the first game of the season when LCCP hosts the Magnolia School of Excellence on September 1.

