Water’s Edge opens a cooling center amid high temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This Summer has been hot and many have been trying to beat the heat.

Water’s Edge is opening a cooling center this week for those who need a place to go.

Jackie Smelley expressed how she has been handling the heat.

“There’s really nothing you can do. You just stand out there and fight it. I mean that’s what I have to do when I’m working,” Smelley said. “I get out there and fight the heat and everything.”

Water’s Edge is known for its homeless outreach. They provide food, a warm place in the winter, and now a place to cool off.

“I’m glad they have a place like this for us to cool off,” Smelley said.

Smelley explained after many lost their homes after the hurricanes, they are now homeless or in a situation where they do not have access to air conditioning.

“I’ve been on the streets for almost two years now because you know the hurricanes destroyed my home,” Smelley said. “I haven’t had the money to be able to build my home back up yet so I mean I come here and a couple of other places where they have stuff like this available too.”

A cooling center is a place for people to come, cool down, and have something to eat and drink.

“We have a lot of people out there that are having heat strokes so they have a good place to come and feel welcomed and eat and just relax and I guess take a nap if they need to,” Smelley said.

Water’s Edge is open this week Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to around 5:30 p.m.

Water’s Edge is on Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. They are currently accepting donations for snacks, water, and even cooked meals.

