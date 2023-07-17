50/50 Thursdays
VPSO: Man sought for traffic pursuit with law enforcement

Bradley White
Bradley White(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Leesville Police Department are working to locate a man involved in a traffic pursuit with law enforcement.

According to VPSO, Bradley White was driving to the Turner Road area when we fled into the woods on foot. He is believed to be wearing a red shirt.

Anyone in the area is urged to be on the lookout and to contact law enforcement immediately if you see anyone suspicious in the Turner Road, Crosby Loop, Belview Road or Hwy 28 West areas. You are urged to avoid the Turner Road area.

You can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

