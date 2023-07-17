SWLA High School fishing teams qualify for National Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Each year the best of the best high school fishermen gather for the Bassmaster High School National Championships, and this year multiple teams from Sulphur, Barbe, and Sam Houston qualified for the event.

“It’s everything that I’ve dreamed of since day one, and it’s been our goal all year, it’s what we worked hard for and to see it finally pay off and I’m really glad that we’re going,” said Sulphur fishing team member Carter Lanclos.

“It’s just something I’ve dreamed about for a long time and it means a lot to be going to a new place fishing somewhere I’ve kind of always wanted to go and we go do our thing and we’ll see what happens,” said Sam Houston fishing team member Eli Crews.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it and got phone calls from multiple different people saying you made it and I just didn’t believe it, but it waas awesome when I found out,” said Barbe fishing team member Kellen Katchur.

For these fishermen, this is something that they have worked towards their whole high school careers, and it means that much more when they get to represent the whole area of Southwest Louisiana.

“It’s definitely a great experience to be with everybody else that made it to nationals just from Southwest Louisiana and getting ready to meet everybody else that’s going to be there, it’s going to be a big deal,” said Sulphur fishing team member Kade Ellender

“It definitely feels special, it’s a growing sport, and we hope to see an increase in people doing the same thing, said Barbe fishing team member Dakota Manuel. “It feels really good being able to make it to this point.”

It’s really cool to be one of only five teams around here going and just to get that chance is awesome to represent this area with everything that has been going on with the hurricanes, and then Covid-19, but having everything going like this and being able to represent this area is pretty amazing,” said Crews.

You will be able to follow all three schools live from July 27-29 as they try to bring home a national championship out in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.