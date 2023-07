SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2023.

Marsheila Sara Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Arson; battery; property damage under $500; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have a vehicle license while driving.

Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Ashley Richelle Kibler, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $25,000; contempt of court.

Frank Thomas Papania, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jermaine Leonard Oree Jr., 24, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse (2 charges); interfering with emergency communication.

