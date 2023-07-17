50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sugartown watermelon vendor shares how to pick the perfect melon

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a common sight in South Louisiana, Sugartown watermelon vendors marked along the road with a truckload of melons.

So how do you get into selling watermelon? 7News caught up with one man who said he’s been selling Sugartown melons for about 15 years all over the southwestern side of the state. He can typically be found parked on Nelson Road in the parking lot of Stine’s.

Sugartown watermelons are a hot commodity during the summer season. Jay Montie tells 7News his days start before the sun rises and don’t end until the sun sets.

“It’s fun. A lot of different people, a lot of different styles. Everybody talks to me about something different, so it’s fun.”

Montie has a variety of methods on choosing the right watermelon. One way is by looking for a yellow spot. He says these yellow spots are actually from bee pollen and mean the watermelon is sweet.

Another tip he shares is to tap on the watermelon and listen for a sound similar to a basketball bouncing.

We asked Montie why Sugartown watermelons, and his answer was simple.

“They taste the best, they are the sweetest, the fullest, it is not like the store bought ones. It’s a little different.”

The season starts in May and ends in August, but he tells us the best time to get your Sugartown watermelons is in July.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of rain again Monday, otherwise hot and humid weather continues
Sugartown watermelons
Sugartown watermelon vendors
Morning crafts and movie event
Morning crafts and movie event
Teen hopes to become the next mullet champion
Mullet boy