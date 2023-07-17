Schools offering free meals during school year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Vernon parish school boards announced all public school students can receive free lunch for the 2023-2024 school year.

The schools are eligible for the USDA’s community eligibility provision program (CEP), allowing students to receive one breakfast and one lunch for free each school day.

Jeff Davis Parish School Board will announce their participation in the program officially in a meeting this upcoming Thursday.

Extra food or drink items or second meals will need to be purchased by the student.

Under CEP, all paperwork and processing previously required for free and reduced lunch applications will not be required.

While normally a student’s household would be required to meet income eligibility requirements to receive free or reduced-price meals, CEP is meant to allow schools in low-income areas to provide free and reduced meals to all students while eliminating the cost and time of collecting household applications and determining eligibility.

To qualify for CEP, local education agencies need to confirm a minimum Identified Student Percentage of at least 40% in the prior school year. Identified students are those certified for free and reduced meals through other applications, like SNAP or TANF, those who are identified as homeless, and those who participate in federal programs like Head Start.

