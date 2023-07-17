Residents in public housing complex fearful after attack on elderly woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A 75-year-old local woman is fighting for her life—that is the last word we have, from her family.

Elderly residents who live in the senior citizen public housing complex where she lived, off Lake Street, are shaken--since their neighbor was severely beaten and sexually assaulted.

Residents are upset it happened. And they are disturbed the crime wasn’t made public more than a week after it happened.

Resident Leona Baxter says they need improvements in safety and security.

“If they think they got away with it, they didn’t see it on the news, who could be next? All we are asking, all Leona is asking, is they do something to make us feel safer,” she said.

Mary Brown says she went to see the victim every day.

“She was a very sweet person. She could not walk very good. She had to walk with a walker, and she walked stooped over,” said Brown.

“That lady never bothered anybody because she couldn’t. She couldn’t get out to do anything,” Brown said.

She and other neighbors agree it’s been scary and that something needs to be done.

“They beat her up with a claw hammer, a claw hammer, a hammer,” said Jesse Chesson.

Also, residents don’t understand why police waited ten days to put out a news release, only after KPLC requested information.

“I couldn’t understand why it wasn’t on the news. I couldn’t understand why the cops didn’t go house to house, looking for maybe bloody clothes or something that person might have changed into. Nothing of that even happened. The police don’t pass through here,” said Baxter.

Resident Lisa Johns couldn’t understand why there had been no coverage of the terrible crime. She says she kept saying, “It’s not on the news, it’s not on the news. People need to know it’s dangerous out here. We need to move so they can do what they want, tear all these houses down out here.”

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell says they don’t immediately make it public when there is a crime of a sexual nature--to protect the privacy and dignity of the victim. He also said it didn’t appear the suspect was a serial rapist which also played a part in the department’s decision not to release the information immediately.

Director of Lake Charles Housing Authority ben Taylor says they have asked for increased police patrols. He also says they are still waiting to settle insurance claims to repair the complex and replace security cameras lost in the hurricanes.

Some residents say they want to attend the next housing authority meeting.

It is at noon, Thursday, July 27th at the temporary office of the Housing Authority on Bilbo Street.

