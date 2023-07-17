Registration opens for hunter’s education course

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hackberry, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office invites the public to register for their Hunter Education Course at the Hackberry Substation to take place in September.

There are two dates available for the class: Friday, September 29, from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

CPSO will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification and outdoor survival.

The class is free to the public, and attendees must be at least 10 years old at the date of the class to become certified.

A meal will be provided during the Saturday session.

Currently, about 21 seats remain in the class.

To register, CLICK HERE.

