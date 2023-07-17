50/50 Thursdays
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted near Cameron

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Cameron, La. (KPLC) - A pink dolphin was spotted near Cameron last week that locals suspect might be Louisiana’s famous albino bottlenose named Pinky.

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore, according to a Facebook post from Houston man Thurman Gustin.

First spotted in 2007 in Louisiana’s Calcasieu River, Pinky the bottlenose dolphin has made waves in the media over the years, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to National Geographic, Pinky’s reddish eyes and blood vessels are indicative of albinism.

There are two species of “pink” dolphins - the Amazon River dolphin, which are only found in fresh water in South America, and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, which is also not typically seen along the Texas coastline.

