Pet adoption event to be held this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Help a furry friend find his forever home this upcoming Saturday at a pet adoption event at Don’s Car Wash & Lube.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Don’s, located at 3700 Ryan Street.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will offer spay and neuter service, age-appropriate shots, and microchipping. They’re accepting $90 cash or check only.

In addition, Asia Ardoin Creations & Design LLC will be offering sketches of pet portraits at the fundraiser.

Hobo Hotel for Cats, The Dapper Dog Mobile Grooming, and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury are also partnering with Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and will be present at the event.

