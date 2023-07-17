Outage scheduled for tomorrow

Jeff Davis Parish (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric CO-OP has a scheduled outage planned for tomorrow at the Compton Substation to perform maintenance.

The outage will start at 9 a.m. and is set to last 4 hours.

Areas affected will be Hathaway, Panchoville, Fuselier Cove and west of the Compton Substation to the landfill.

The reason for the outage to to perform upgrades to the substation performer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.