Outage scheduled for tomorrow

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeff Davis Parish (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric CO-OP has a scheduled outage planned for tomorrow at the Compton Substation to perform maintenance.

The outage will start at 9 a.m. and is set to last 4 hours.

Areas affected will be Hathaway, Panchoville, Fuselier Cove and west of the Compton Substation to the landfill.

The reason for the outage to to perform upgrades to the substation performer.

