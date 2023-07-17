50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

One man dead in Sabine River boating accident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Newton County, Tx. (KPLC) - Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby confirmed one man has died in a boating accident on the Sabine River Sunday afternoon.

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m., approximately 3 miles north of the Highway 63 Burr Ferry Bridge, KJAS reports.

According to Duckworth, four people were in a boat when it went over a log, which then struck the bottom of the motor and the prop. The impact reportedly flipped the motor up and into the boat, where it struck and killed the male victim.

Duckworth said he and the firefighters, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens recovered the body of the deceased person, and his identify has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Game wardens will be conducting the investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

One dead in Sabine River boating accident
One dead in Sabine River boating accident(KJAS)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of rain again Monday, otherwise hot and humid weather continues
Sugartown watermelons
Sugartown watermelon vendor shares how to pick the perfect melon
Sugartown watermelons
Sugartown watermelon vendors
Morning crafts and movie event
Morning crafts and movie event
Teen hopes to become the next mullet champion
Mullet boy