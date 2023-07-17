50/50 Thursdays
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork touts recent recruiting efforts to increase manpower within the force, the City Council’s public safety consultant says the NOPD is on track to have the fewest officers in more than 75 years.

Crime analyst Jeff Asher says the NOPD reported exactly 900 commissioned officers yesterday, which includes the addition of 37 new recruits expected through the rest of the year.

He says that if those numbers sustain to the end of the year, it will mark the lowest number of officers on the force since 1947 when the NOPD only had 892 officers.

He says the numbers represent about 243 officers for every 100,000 residents in New Orleans, the lowest rate since 1969.

Asher says that the 37 new recruits the NOPD expects to add through the end of the year will also be joined by a lateral class as well as a large class starting this month. An additional recruit class is expected later this year, which could mean there is a chance that hiring matches or even possibly exceeds attrition next year. However, that would still mean the NOPD would sit at about 900 officers at a time when they are attempting to add hundreds to the force.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

