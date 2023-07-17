50/50 Thursdays
Merryville man wanted on multiple charges in Beauregard Parish

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man from Merryville who is wanted on multiple charges.

Cody L. Edwards Sr., 50, of Merryville is facing one count each of attempted crime; aggravated arson, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and attempted crime; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, BPSO said.

Edwards is a 5′9″ white male weighing 230 pounds with brown hair, BPSO said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777. To submit an online tip, CLICK HERE.

