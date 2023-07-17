LSU kicks off 2023 SEC Media Days
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Second-year head football coach Brian Kelly led off the 2023 SEC Media Days on Monday, July 17.
Kelly was joined by quarterback Jayden Daniels, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, and running back Josh Williams.
Coach Kelly talked about the upcoming season and the expectations that he has, especially with Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson winning National Championships in their second year with the Tigers.
