Louisiana Food and Wine Festival returns to Lake Charles in September

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival is a celebration of the best culinary superstars and beverage experts of Southwest Louisiana. The festival, hosted by Visit Lake Charles and presented by Rouses Markets, allows attendees to get a taste of Louisiana’s unique Cajun and Creole heritage as well as its culture, seafood, artisans, live music, and more.

The festival will be held from September 14 - 17 this year at 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr. in Lake Charles.

Tickets are on sale now but there are also ways to get behind-the-scenes access such as purchasing a ticket package as well as volunteering.

There are a variety of volunteer positions available including admissions and general registration, beverage/culinary serving and assistance, wine and food booths set-up, assistance with guest relations/ambassadors signage, and more.

Volunteers will receive a souvenir Louisiana Food & Wine Festival apron, souvenir glassware, an opportunity to enjoy the event in which they are volunteering after their shift ends, and/or a free event ticket opportunity, depending upon the number of volunteer hours a volunteer can commit.

Volunteers that participate in volunteer shifts/roles on Saturday, September 16 for the Grand Tasting or a total of 8 volunteer hours or more leading up to the Saturday, Grand Tasting or Sunday Jazz Brunch, will earn a free ticket to the Friday night, Fire on the Lake event.

You must be 21 or older to volunteer.

A portion of the festival’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, along with 100% of the proceeds from a “Wine & Spirits Pull” on Saturday, September 16 at the Grand Tasting.

