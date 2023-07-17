50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Food and Wine Festival returns to Lake Charles in September

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival is a celebration of the best culinary superstars and beverage experts of Southwest Louisiana. The festival, hosted by Visit Lake Charles and presented by Rouses Markets, allows attendees to get a taste of Louisiana’s unique Cajun and Creole heritage as well as its culture, seafood, artisans, live music, and more.

The festival will be held from September 14 - 17 this year at 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr. in Lake Charles.

Tickets are on sale now but there are also ways to get behind-the-scenes access such as purchasing a ticket package as well as volunteering.

There are a variety of volunteer positions available including admissions and general registration, beverage/culinary serving and assistance, wine and food booths set-up, assistance with guest relations/ambassadors signage, and more.

Volunteers will receive a souvenir Louisiana Food & Wine Festival apron, souvenir glassware, an opportunity to enjoy the event in which they are volunteering after their shift ends, and/or a free event ticket opportunity, depending upon the number of volunteer hours a volunteer can commit.

Volunteers that participate in volunteer shifts/roles on Saturday, September 16 for the Grand Tasting or a total of 8 volunteer hours or more leading up to the Saturday, Grand Tasting or Sunday Jazz Brunch, will earn a free ticket to the Friday night, Fire on the Lake event.

You must be 21 or older to volunteer.

A portion of the festival’s ticket proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, along with 100% of the proceeds from a “Wine & Spirits Pull” on Saturday, September 16 at the Grand Tasting.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

One man dead in Sabine River boating accident
Afternoon heat will likely give way to a few showers in the evening
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances stay for this afternoon, quickly drying out into the week
Health Headlines: Miracle baby thrives despite brain tumor
Health Headlines: Miracle baby thrives despite brain tumor
Health Headlines: Miracle baby thrives despite brain tumor
Health Headlines: Miracle baby thrives despite brain tumor