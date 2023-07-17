50/50 Thursdays
Former McNeese Golfer Robert Macintyre places second in Scottish Open

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese Golfer Robert Macintyre put together one of the top performances of his still-young professional career earlier Sunday afternoon as he placed second in the Scottish Open.

MacIntyre put together a final-day score of a 6-under 64, which was the lowest score of the day by two full strokes. When he got to the final hole of the day, some experts say he pulled off the shot of the entire year. MacIntyre drove his tee shot into the rough, and then on the very next shot with a fairway wood, launched his ball directly at the flagstick, rolling his ball just four feet away from the cup.

He would finish the hole with a birdie to briefly give him a one-stroke lead heading into the clubhouse, but in the end, the No. 3 ranked player in the world Rory Mcllroy took the lead on the last couple holes of the tournament.

After the conclusion of the tournament, MacIntyre caught up with the media and mainly reflected on the entire experience as a whole.

“I’ll never forget it,” said MacIntyre. “That’s why I play this sport. If not The Open, it’s the one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched it at home...I’m really proud of myself, I’ve put in a lot of work the last five, six weeks and I’m happy with how I’m playing.”

