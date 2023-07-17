Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jimmie Dale DeRamus, who opened the Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center in 1985 with his wife, died on July 13, 2023, from cancer complications. He was 71.

DeRamus and his family also were cast members of the reality show “Cajun Pawn Stars”, which was filmed in Alexandria at their pawn shop.

He and his wife, Peggy, were married for 50 years and they had three children together.

Funeral services will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Alexandria (701 Jackson Street) on Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.