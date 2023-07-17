50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident involving hazardous material on I-10 near Crowley

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crews are working to transfer the diesel fuel from a damaged tanker to another tanker after an accident occurred this morning on I-10 East just west of the Eunice Crowley exit.

The outside lane of travel is closed to traffic and is expected to be closed for several hours. There is also a possibility that both eastbound lanes of travel will have to be shut down for a short time due to the product transfer.

Troopers from Troop I, State Police Hazmat Unit, and cleanup crews are on site cleaning up the scene of the single-vehicle rollover crash.

They advise motorists to be aware of emergency personnel in the area and slow-moving traffic.

The suggested alternate route is I-10 East to Exit 76 (La. Hwy 91 / Iota Estherwood). Motorists can go north on La. 91 to La. 100 (East) to LA 13 (South) to I-10 East to resume their travel.

