First Alert Forecast: Rain chances stay for this afternoon, quickly drying out into the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cooling showers late Sunday allowed temperatures to drop a good bit overnight, but Monday looks to continue the high heat. Upper-level high pressure moved farther west during the weekend, with a dip in the Jetstream helping to give us a little extra chance of rain. That dip is still there, although it is moving away, and Monday will likely see a similar setup. Rain chances will remain limited, but we will likely get a few cooling showers in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Heat will still be the primary concern, with heat indices in the 105-110° range.

Afternoon heat will likely give way to a few showers in the evening (KPLC)

Overnight temperatures should get back into the 70′s for many if we do get some showers this evening, but will likely struggle to get below the 80′s most of the week.

The upper level high will move back closer to Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday and that will end any chance of rain. Temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Continue to use caution if you are outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear lighter-colored clothing. Don’t leave small children or pets unattended in the high heat.

High pressure moves back in quickly this week (KPLC)

Current models expect the high to move away again by the weekend, which should allow afternoon showers back into the forecast. If we start to get more rain, temperatures will shift from excessive to hot with highs in the low to mid 90′s and heat indices at or just above 100°.

Saharan dust is keeping the tropics quiet for now (KPLC)

The tropics are generally quiet, although we continue to monitor the meandering Depression Don in the central Atlantic. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent most tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the week.

