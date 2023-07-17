50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Electric warns of scams

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) warns the public to be wary of scam calls offering to add credits to their electric account.

BECi said they have gotten reports of members receiving calls from someone giving out $50 credits toward their accounts.

The company advises the recipients of those calls to hang up and block the number and to never give out their card numbers over a call.

