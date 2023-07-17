7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Teams: Iowa Yellowjackets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This past season was arguably the Iowa Yellowjackets best in program history as they posted a (11-2) record and went all the way to the Non-Select Division II Semifinals where they ended up losing to North DeSoto.

Head coach of the Yellowjackets Tommy Johns feels like his team took a lot away from their playoff run experience, and expects his team to handle the expectations that they will have this season.

“We’re very excited, we have a lot of work to do obviously, but this group understands the expectation, we told them that’s probably the most critical offseason in the history of the school coming off the season like that and they understand now what it takes to get there and they’ve definitely put in the work,” said Coach Johns. We have about half of our starters back and we have a lot of new faces out there, so last year really doesn’t matter anymore, and we have to get our kids prepared for this brand new season.”

Johns and his staff have made sure to build the foundation of their football program with a sense of physical and mental toughness, and he made it clear that he thinks this team carries over that foundation.

“I think that’s always going to be what we’re about, being tough and physical and if you’re not that then you don’t have much of a chance in my opinion, I think that’s where it all starts in our offseason designed that way from a skill standpoint that’s just going to be year in and year out,” said Johns. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to move the ball on offense and defense, and create some turnovers when we can them, whatever it takes, we’re going to try to do.”

The Yellowjackets will open up their 2023 season with a road visit to Iota Highschool as they look to defend their 3A District 3 title this coming season.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.