Two motorists shot Saturday on Pontchartrain Expressway, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two motorists driving westbound on the Pontchartrain Expressway near downtown New Orleans were shot in the legs Saturday (July 16) and drove themselves for hospital treatment, police said.

The victims were a 36-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. The NOPD did not disclose the victims’ conditions after they were shot.

Police explained little about the incident but to say the victims were westbound on US Hwy. 90 near the St. Charles Avenue exit Saturday around 4:33 p.m. “when they heard shots fired and realized they were both shot.”

It was unclear whether the victims were targeted or struck by random gunfire.

The NOPD did not explain if the victims were shot at from another vehicle or from some other vantage point.

This marked at least the second time in nine days that a vehicle took gunfire on the Pontchartrain Expressway. A different woman told Fox 8 she was driving toward the West Bank on July 6 and was near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit when a bullet shattered her driver’s side window, barely missing her head.

That woman said a lack of police response was commonplace for her after multiple crimes she’s gone through with her Kia Forte in just 1 1/2 years living in New Orleans.

“I had my car broken into twice. I’ve had to replace two windows and recently I had my car stolen,” she said. “I never had an officer respond to my calls for help.”

