SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2023.
Ashley Renee Ray, 34, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions; theft less than $1,000.
Joshua Clifford Smith, 32, Sulphur: Probation detainer.
Dcorey Bershard Shillow, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.
Garrett Anthony Quaid, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Teresa Victoria Rodriguez, 42, Galveston: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.
Dallance Page Manuel, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
