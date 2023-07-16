Red Stick Mom blog offers tips for moms to make the most of road trips

50/50 Thursdays
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people behind the Red Stick Mom blog are offering tips for moms to make the most out of a summer road trip.

Click here to see a complete list of tips from the blog.

Experts from the blog said snacks are some of the most important items to remember to pack for a road trip. The blog recommends parents keep a box of snacks upfront. Examples include Goldfish and Teddy Grahams.

Another thing to remember to pack for a trip is a boredom box. Parents can pack a cubby organizer box filled with items like books, dinosaurs, dolls, and more.

Another suggestion is to pack a lot of music and audiobooks in the car to keep children busy during a road trip. Red Stick Mom blog experts said parents can even create a playlist ahead of time.

For parents looking to save money during a road trip, packing reusable bottles can help. Red Stick Mom blog experts said other tips to save include looking for last-minute cancelations and planning ahead as much as possible.

