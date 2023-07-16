50/50 Thursdays
Neighbors react to explosion at Dow Chemical

A massive explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Iberville Parish Friday night left people who live there in an awe.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Joel Seneca is a longtime resident in Iberville Parish. He remembers rushing for safety when multiple fires occurred.

“We decided to pack up and leave. Turn the a/coff, and leave and go to my sister’s house,” Joel Seneca said.

People like Seneca are concerned about the long-term impact of a plant fire.

“It’s about chemicals. The explosion would have to be a big one to really get you from a distance. They say there were no chemical leaks that they could find but whether that was true I don’t know,” Seneca said.

Dow has been working with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to monitor the air for chemicals.

Officials confirm that breathing in the air is safe and are still investigating the original source of the fire.

