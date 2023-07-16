50/50 Thursdays
More human remains found near Sabine River

Skull found in Newton County
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Tx. (KPLC) - After a human skull was found along the Sabine River on Friday, additional human remains were found Saturday by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said he believes a backbone was found in a wooded area on a bluff off of Newton County Road near the Sabine River, according to KJAS News.

There is no evidence to indicate the remains are connected, Burby said. Forensic investigation and laboratory tests are pending.

Anyone with information on the discovery or with information on additional evidence is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.

