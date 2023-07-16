Juvenile ‘porch pirates’ from Mississippi arrested with stolen packages in Slidell, police say

50/50 Thursdays
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Three Mississippi juvenile boys were arrested Saturday (July 15) after being caught in a car with several delivery packages stolen from Slidell-area porches, police said.

Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said a citizen called authorities around 4 p.m. after witnessing the occupants of a blue BMW sedan pull in front of a residence and take packages that had been delivered by an Amazon courier.

A Slidell police officer spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. Police said the BMW was filled with packages stolen from several different addresses in the Slidell area, predominantly from neighborhoods along the Robert Boulevard corridor.

Investigators said they also found a handwritten note, “which contained a devised plan to commit some type of robbery,” police said.

The three minors were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on “multiple counts of theft and criminal conspiracy,” police said. The suspects’ identities, ages and hometowns were not disclosed.

Seuzeneau said most of the stolen items were returned to their rightful owners, but that some of the packages had been opened, leaving items that could not be matched to an address. Slidell Police said that if you believe you had a package stolen, contact the company you ordered from to confirm a package should have been delivered Saturday. If so, then contact Slidell Police.

