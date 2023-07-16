First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of rain again Monday, otherwise hot and humid weather continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Upper level high pressure has moved a bit farther west and this allowed a few showers to form Sunday and we will likely see a similar setup Monday. Rain chances will remain limited at 20% and the heat will be the bigger issue still with heat indices in the 105-110 degree range.

The upper level high will move back closer to Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday and that will end any chance of rain. And temperatures will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Continue to use caution if you are outdoors for any length of time; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored clothing.

By the end of the upcoming weekend the high will once again move farther away and this will allow a few mainly afternoon showers to form. The forecast will only show a 20% chance of rain daily from Sunday into next week. And it will still be warm too with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees.

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. There is a lot of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and this will prevent tropical development. There are low levels of dust around SWLA now and you may feel its impacts especially with allergies. A larger concentration of dust will move west through the week and could reach SWLA by the end of the week.

