Coast Guard rescues crewmember from lift boat

New Orleans, La. (KPLC) - The Coast Guard rescued a 42-year-old man from a lift boat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island Saturday morning who reportedly was having symptoms of a heart attack.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 1:12 a.m. from the captain of the boat requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember on board who was “having heart-attack-like symptoms.”

Sector New Orleans launched a Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew to assist the man.

Once on scene, aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Ochsner Lafayette Genneral Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

