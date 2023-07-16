Chicken Fest brings large crowd of chicken lovers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chickens took over West Cal arena today for the Chicken Fest.

“Chicken Fest is a smorgasbord of everything chicken-related,” chicken fest attendee, Aaron Quinn said.

The Chicken Fest brings together people from Southwest Louisiana who all have one thing in common.

“Chicken Fest is a bunch of crazy chicken lovers that all come together to kind of just show off their chicken love,” Sulphur Christian Community Coalition volunteer, Macy Weaver said.

A variety of contests made for a fun-filled day, one of them being the chicken pageant, where contestants let their birds take over the stage and the best chick won.

Anna Leblanc and her chicken Cosmos had some fierce competition, but were able to take first place

“This is the best feeling on the face of the planet; Chicken Fest, first-ever, it’s amazing,” pageant winner, Anna Leblanc said.

For many, coming to an event like this is truly a unique experience.

“For sure all the chickens in one place, all the varieties of ways they’re able to use chickens between the chicken pageant, chicken races, chicken wing eating contest, just about everything chicken-related,” Quinn said.

It’s no surprise that chicken chases would also be on the list, but there were some things that were a surprise.

“I just looked over there and saw a pink chicken...never seen that in my life before, but pretty exciting stuff,” Quinn said.

The festival was a fundraiser event hosted by the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition.

