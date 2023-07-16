Champion Rewind Series - Westlake Track’s Tristan Goodly

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Westlake’s Tristan Goodly is the outdoor track and field 3A state champion in the long jump and triple jump he has won the triple jump three years in a row.

“I was kind of just like finally, I was just trying to get one step closer every time. The long jump is a little harder, I kind of struggled with the long jump during the season and I didn’t know if at times I was going to be able to push through the pain I was going through because I went through an injury and I was just able to succeed I went 23 feet out at state so it was a good day for everybody,” Goodly said.

Goodly credits a lot of his success to his father Arthur Goodly who was also a state-champion jumper.

“He really influenced me from a young age and after I saw him coaching my brother into doing jumps and stuff it kind of made me want to do it I thought I could be the best out of the family so he kind of just coached me into being a better jumper, he still coaches me on how to be a better jumper and he just still coaches me about jumping, sending me videos showing me what I can do to make myself better and stuff like that,” Goodly said.

Goodly has committed to Southeastern Louisiana to compete in track and football, his football coach John Richardson says coaching him in high school was a special experience.

“First of all he worked very hard at it he went to a lot of camps and got some notoriety obviously he’s a very good football player and the upside to him is out there, especially any guy that can jump and has a vertical like that their potential is so high that you know we always thought along the way he’d get some college offers which he did,” Richardson said.

