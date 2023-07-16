7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Teams: Leesville Wampus Cats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Leesville Wampus Cats are coming off of a season of success as they went (10-3) over-all and made an appearance in the Non-Select Division II Semifinals where they lost to the Iowa Yellowjackets.

Head coach of the Wampus Cats Robert Causey believes his program now has a standard of winning games and was adamant that his team has the possibility to do the same thing once again when this year’s season starts.

“The standard is the standard and the expectation is not going to change so what we accomplished last year now you know, let’s go back and focus on the process that it took to get to that point,” said Coach Causey. “There’s a lot of variables that happen during that time period, you know, through the course of the season, what we try to talk about is what does it take every day for you as a player and as a coach and ask where do you have to get yourself mentally in order for you to be the best that you can be each and every day, and if we can do that each and every day, then the outcomes will be what we want them to be, or we’ll maybe exceed them.”

To keep that success and momentum moving forward, Causey knows that he and his staff needs to focus on putting the right players in the locker room.

“It’s trying to find the right guys, you know, in the off-season you have guys that are in the program, they’re doing the workouts and stuff, but in the summertime, you find out the commitment level of your guys because then it’s really you start narrowing it down and then that’s really what we found this summer is that we’re finding the right guys,” said Causey. “We find the guys that made the commitment to do the things that we asked them to do and what we’re trying to develop a program where they get better.”

Leesville is set to start out its 2023 season at Jennings High School on September 1. as they will try to put together another double digit winning season.

