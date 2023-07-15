Three years since double murder of teens in Westlake, no trial date set for suspected killer

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A sad anniversary this week – Saturday, July 15, marks three years since the shooting deaths of two teens in Westlake.

A husband and wife are charged in connection with the killings, but neither have gone to trial.

In 2020, Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18, were found shot to death at the house in Westlake. A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped but later found alive, and 40-year-old Catherine Hidalgo was shot multiple times but survived.

18-year-old Kaleb Charlton and 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo were shot to death July 15, 2020 at a house in Westlake (kplc)

After a manhunt in Beauregard Parish, convicted sex offender Neil Patrick Broussard, 51, was arrested and indicted on charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

The state is seeking the death penalty if Broussard is convicted of first-degree murder, as Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson told us in August 2020.

“It’s on rare occasions that we do indeed seek the death penalty. It’s a very lengthy process, but certain criminals and certain crimes are deserving of it. We feel like that would be justice in this case, so we did make the decision to seek the death penalty,” Johnson said in 2020.

Broussard’s wife, Tori, was also arrested. Before the killings, Neil Broussard was wanted on a rape charge. In 2020 prosecutors said Tori’s part was lying, hiding, and covering up.

Prosecutors suggested if she had told police where Neil was, it might have saved the teens. One of those killed was the alleged rape victim.

At this point pretrial motions are ongoing, and no trial date is set for Neil, while Tori’s has been on hold.

Neil Broussard remains in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Tori Broussard is out on bond.

