SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2023.

Kiynen Davon Chieves, 21, Lake Charles: Three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule IV narcotic; four counts of possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; four counts of illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in the presence of CDS; revocation of parole; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

Cortez Deshawn Boston, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); turning movements and required signals; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.

Cammie Renee Lewis, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

Diane Singleton, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Issah Lamont Joseph, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense.

Daniel Antonio Mantilla Sanchez-Navarrete, 50, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Joshua Robert Gibson, 24, DeRidder: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Christopher Lawrence Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

