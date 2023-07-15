50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2023

(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2023.

Kiynen Davon Chieves, 21, Lake Charles: Three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule IV narcotic; four counts of possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; four counts of illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in the presence of CDS; revocation of parole; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

Cortez Deshawn Boston, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); turning movements and required signals; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule I narcotic; money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.

Cammie Renee Lewis, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

Diane Singleton, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Issah Lamont Joseph, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense.

Daniel Antonio Mantilla Sanchez-Navarrete, 50, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Joshua Robert Gibson, 24, DeRidder: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Christopher Lawrence Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest
Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis
WATCH: Dow Chemical explosions captured on several cameras across BR area
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into next week, a shower or storm possible on Sunday