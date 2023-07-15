Sports Persons of the Week - SWLA baseball players selected in the MLB Draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For Southwest Louisiana, baseball brings communities together and this past week multiple players that have spent time in the area were drafted into the MLB.

Four major fixtures in McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers, LSU/Former Pitkin Tiger Pitcher Garrett Edwards, Sulphur Pitcher/OF Jake Brown, and Barbe Buccaneer Donovan LaSalle all were selected by teams in this week’s MLB Draft.

Rogers, who spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys in Lake Charles, made it clear that it was a dream come true moment for him to get selected and that he is excited to get out to the facility to start training.

“What’s funny is they were the first team to ever reach out to me last year, that was the first team I ever talked to, and the scout called me and we got everything set up for my flight to go out there Friday,” said Rogers. “I couldn’t be happier I’m just excited and just ready to get out to the facilities to get to work.”

Brown, who was the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, was taken in the 19th round by Texas Rangers, and even though he still has to make a decision if he wants to go to LSU, he just wanted to focus on the moment that he had been waiting for his entire life.

“Their local scout that covers Texas and Louisiana reached out to me and kind of let me know that they ended up picking me and you just said congratulations, you know, take some time to think about it and they’ll be in contact in the future which was so exciting,” said Brown. “It’s been really busy and I’m doing everything that I can put my name out there and just talking to clubs, finding out who’s interested, and ultimately just working hard every day to better myself, it’s been a long process but one that I can enjoy because I love the game.”

Edwards, who dealt with a UCL injury this past season was selected in the 11th round by the Tampa Bay Rays and made the decision to forgo the rest of his college eligibility. Earlier in the week he talked with the media and made it clear that he expects to be ready to play around June of next season.

As for LaSalle, he still has a decision to make about his future as he is currently committed to playing college baseball for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Barbe star hit a go-ahead home run against West Monroe in the seventh inning of the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state championship, and told us earlier in the week that he is weighing his options and hasn’t made a decision on whether he will sign with the Kansas City Royals, or play college baseball.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.