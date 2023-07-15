50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Multiple explosions reported at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine; officials responding

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish.

It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Officials said no word yet on injuries reported.

Emergency preparedness sent out an alert around 9:40 p.m. informing residence to stay indoors and turn off their a/c units.

Deputies are on scene and investigating to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

18-year-old Kaleb Charlton and 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo were shot to death July 15, 2020 at a...
Three years since double murder of teens in Westlake, no trial date set for suspected killer
Elderly woman beaten and sexually assaulted in her own home
Elderly woman beaten and sexually assaulted in her own home
Elderly woman beaten and sexually assaulted in her own home
Elderly woman beaten and sexually assaulted in her own home
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into next week, a shower or storm possible on Sunday