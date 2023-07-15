Morning crafts and movie event held at Prien Lake Mall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Stamp out summer boredom by taking the kids to a morning of crafts and a movie at the mall.

Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue are hosting a free event on Monday, July 17, advertised as a day of engaging arts and crafts activities followed by a family-friendly movie.

The movie to be featured will be Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Lorax.’

To ensure the comfort of all attendees, the theater seating will be limited to the first 240 people. Attendees can secure tickets early by visiting staff at the Simon table.

The event is free, and it will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Dillard’s Court in the Prien Lake Mall, followed by a movie at Cinemark at 11:15.

More information is available on Prien Lake Mall’s website.

