Local teenager competes in National Mullet Contest

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A teenage boy from Lake Charles is competing in the National Mullet Contest.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teenage boy from Lake Charles is competing in the National Mullet Contest.

Aiden Burk started growing his mullet, nicknamed “J.D.” in May of 2021. He now seeks the votes and donations of many in order to be crowned the Ultimate Mullet.

Voting is open through Sunday, July 16. All donations will go to Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors.

To vote, CLICK HERE.

