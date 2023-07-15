Local reaction: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The FDA has approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

It’s a major change that will broaden access, allowing people to buy it without a prescription.

It is expected to be moved from behind the counter sometime next year.

“For millions of women to have direct access to birth control to prevent unwanted and unintended pregnancies is a great step in the right direction,” Gynecologist Dr. Joseph Gobern with Main Line Health said.

Opill was first approved in the 1970s and contains the hormone progestin, which prevents pregnancy.

It’s intended to be taken every day at the same time to be most effective.

“The historical use of a progesterone-only contraceptive pill has demonstrated safe use for many years in adolescence as well as adults,”

The FDA says when used as directed, the daily pill is safe and is expected to be more effective than other non-prescription contraceptive methods.

“I think it’s amazing it will help so many young women who can’t afford to go to the doctor or go to a clinic and get their medication it’ll be so much easier for them, affordable that’s the most important,” local resident, Lauren Breaux said.

“I think that’s a little scary because anyone can just go and get it not knowing the consequences of taking the active ingredients and what it could do to their body especially if they have any certain medical conditions.”Beth Ogea said.

Its estimated 45% of pregnancies in the u.s are unintended. supporters of this move say easy access to effective contraception will help reduce that number since a prescription isn’t needed.

No word yet on the cost of the pill.

The manufacturer is determining the price and when it will be on shelves.

