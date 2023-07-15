50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 EB closed at Fruge Street due to overturned 18-wheeler

First Alert Traffic.
First Alert Traffic.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both lanes on I-10 East are closed at the Fruge Street exit due to an overturned 18-wheeler carrying honey, according to Lake Charles Police.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway. The duration of the closure is unknown at this time.

Traffic is being diverted to the Highway 90 exit.

